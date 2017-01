A 20-year-old Pittsburg man convicted for his role in a robbery and murder of a Pittsburg State University student has been sentenced to life in prison. Bryan Bridges pled no contest in November, and was found guilty to the first degree murder of Taylor Thomas in 2014. Prosecutors allege Bridges, accompanied by two other men, broke into the apartment to rob Thomas of cash and marijuana, and ended up shooting him during the ordeal. Bridges will be eligible for parole in 25 years.