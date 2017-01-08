Four Injured In Accident Near Monett

Four people from Vernoa were injured Saturday night when they tried to avoid a stranded vehicle in the road southeast of Monett. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it happened around 6pm Saturday on Farm Road 1130, five miles southeast of Monett. 32-year-old Joshua Grose of Verona swerved to avoid the stranded vehicle, went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned. Grose, his wife and daughter, and another juvenile were taken to a Monett hospital with injuries. Joshua Grose and his wife, 23-year-old Shea, both sustained minor injuries. His daughter, 5-year-old Neveah Grose and another passenger, 15-year-old Tylor Melvin of Verona, both sustained minor injuries.