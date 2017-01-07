Ottawa County Deputies Involved In Shooting: Suspect Killed

A suspected car thief was shot and killed after trying to elude capture by Ottawa County deputies Saturday evening. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 42-year-old Travis Edward Baker was shot by a deputy after Baker reportedly pointed a handgun in the direction of deputies.

A statement from OSBI says Baker was suspected of stealing several cars and breaking into homes earlier in the day in Ottawa County. Later in the afternoon deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit with Baker. Baker abandoned his car and fled on foot into a wooded area in the vicinity of Fairland, OK. Deputies pursued him into the woods where the shooting took place.

The OSBI will conduct and investigation and turn the findings over to the district attorney who will determine if the shooting was justified.