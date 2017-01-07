Joplin Business Owner Shares Range With Greitens

A Joplin business owner had a unique opportunity to demonstrate his products to Governor-elect Eric Greitens on Friday as part of Greitens’ statewide Thank-You Tour. Brandon Kelley is the owner of Rayzor’s Edge Tactical gun shop in Joplin and he spent some time with the former Navy SEAL at the Ammunation shooting range in Webb City. Kelley shot a variety of rifles and pistols with the governor elect and says it was memorable.

“It’s the coolest opportunity I’ve ever had,” Kelley says. “This is something that doesn’t happen every day. I appreciate the chance I get to take him out shooting.”

One of the most unique weapons fired was a vintage Thompson machine gun provided by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.