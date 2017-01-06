Joplin Downtown YMCA To Close

January 6, 2017 State and Local News Leave a reply
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn
  • Email
  • Tumblr
Joplin Downtown YMCA
A downtown Joplin landmark will close its doors later this year.  The Joplin Family YMCA says it will consolidate the Downtown Y with the South branch, closing the downtown building that’s been in place since 1921.  Joplin Family Y CEO Cookie Estrada tells News Talk KZRG the reasons for the move.

“It puts us in a better financial condition….and also at the same time, we’re investing our money back into one facility, rather than two facilities.”

Estrada points out that the Y is, and has always been, more than a building.  “The Y’s not going away.  It’s walls.  The Y will continue to work in the community as it has done for the last 125 years.”

The consolidation is expected to be completed by July 1st.