Joplin Downtown YMCA To Close

A downtown Joplin landmark will close its doors later this year. The Joplin Family YMCA says it will consolidate the Downtown Y with the South branch, closing the downtown building that’s been in place since 1921. Joplin Family Y CEO Cookie Estrada tells News Talk KZRG the reasons for the move.

“It puts us in a better financial condition….and also at the same time, we’re investing our money back into one facility, rather than two facilities.”