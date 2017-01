Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens brought his Thank You Tour to Webb City and Joplin Friday (1/6). He appeared at a shooting range in Webb City…and then met supporters at Freeman Health System in Joplin. Greitens spoke optimistically about Missouri’s future. He’ll be sworn in as Missouri’s next Governor on Monday (1/9).

Freeman CEO Paula Baker introduces Gov.-elect Greitens

Dr. Ellen Nichols of Freeman





