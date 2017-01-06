Greitens Thank You Tour

Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens brought his Thank You tour to Webb City and Joplin Friday (1/6). He appeared at a shooting range in Webb City…and then met supporters in Joplin. Greitens spoke optimistically about Missouri’s future.

“You’ve put us in a position where we now can take Missouri in a new direction. We can drive tremendous change. People ask what we’re going to do when we get to Jefferson City. We’ve been telling them…we’re going to shake up Jefferson City and we’re going to fight for the people.”

Greitens will be sworn into office on Monday (1/9). You can see video of Greitens’ Joplin speech and his Webb City appearance on News Talk KZRG’s Facebook page.