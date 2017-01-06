Cherryvale Man Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping Of Estranged Wife

A man from Cherryvale is in custody, accused of kidnapping his estranged wife. Thursday morning, Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call from Mc Cune regarding a domestic disturbance. The caller indicated that a female was taken against her will from a home on Brunetti Drive.

29-year-old Sunny Hedges of McCune told police that her estranged husband, 35-year-old Jasper Hedges came to her home just before 10 a.m, the pair got into an argument, and then he forced her into his truck at knife point. One of Sunny’s family members followed the truck into Cherokee County. Sunny then said she was able to get out of the truck and jump into the family member’s car and flee back to McCune.

Deputies were able to locate Jasper Hedges at another residence in McCune, where he was taken into custody. He was arrested for kidnapping, domestic battery and driving while suspended. Hedges is being held without bond.