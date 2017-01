An alleged bank robber was charged in court Wednesday. 40-year-old Anthony Carlton Dunlap is accused of robbing a Bank of America in Springfield Tuesday. Police say Dunlap handed the teller a note, and insinuated he had a gun in his coat pocket. Dunlap fled with nearly $4,000 in cash. Officers later found him hiding in the back seat of a parked car, along with the money and a loaded gun. Dunlap was charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.