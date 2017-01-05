Lawrence County Homicide Ruled Justifiable

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad DeLay says the investigation into one the two homicides that occurred Monday night is now closed. DeLay spoke to NewsTalk KZRG and says no charges will be filed in the death of 44-year-old Rhonda Hood.

“Information was submitted to the prosecutor,” DeLay says. “Based on the evidence obtained, and he information he viewed, he has come back and he has ruled. He’s going to rule this a justifiable homicide.”

A new Missouri law that allows use of a deadly force while a guest in someone else’s home had taken affect the day before. DeLay says that was one of the factors prosecutors considered.

“There are several aspects of it that actually would have fit under the Castle Doctrine,” DeLay says. “But that is certainly one of them I do believe the prosecutor did consider in this particular incident.”

Although cleared of any homicide charges, the un-named subject of the investigation is still in custody on unrelated charges.

Monday’s other homicide involving 82-year-old Nolan Karch is still under investigation.