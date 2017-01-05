Flu Season Starting Slowly In Four States

Usually by now, we’ll hear about several cases of the flu in the Four States. But Joplin Health Director Dan Pekarek tells News Talk KZRG the flu hasn’t been a problem yet.

“It’s kind of a late start, by a few weeks at least. And it’s also not a very bad flu season. Having said that, probably in the last week to week and a half, we’re starting to see an uptick of flu cases both locally and statewide.”

Pekarek says there haven’t been any reported deaths of the flu in Missouri. In Oklahoma, there have been three deaths from the flu since October.