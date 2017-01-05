Cassville Man Sentenced For Exploiting A Child

A Cassville man was sentenced in federal court Thursday (1/5) for sexual exploitation of a child. 26-year-old Chase Trevor Norman will serve 16 years and 8 months in prison without parole. Norman admitted that in 2014, he enticed a 12-year-old girl into engaging in explicit sex for the purpose of making child pornography.

Here’s the full statement from the US Attorney’s Office:

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Cassville, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Chase Trevor Norman, 26, of Cassville, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 16 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.

On Aug. 23, 2016, Norman pleaded guilty to one count of child sexual exploitation and one count of enticing a minor for illicit sex. Norman admitted that, from Sept. 21 to Oct. 10, 2014, he enticed a 12-year-old girl into engaging in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. Norman used social media, via the Internet and a cell phone, to communicate with the child victim. She transferred numerous pornographic images of herself to Norman, and he sent pornographic images of himself to the child victim.

Norman attempted to persuade the child victim to engage in sexual activity with him. However, the child’s mother saw pictures of Norman on her daughter’s iPod and contacted law enforcement. Law enforcement officers took over the child’s iPod and exchanged text messages with Norman. Believing he was still text messaging the child victim, Norman arranged to meet with the child so that they both could return to his apartment and engage in sex.

When Norman arrived for the arranged meeting, he was arrested. Norman later told investigators that he had used the same techniques a year earlier to meet another child, who was only 14 years old, with whom he engaged in sexual activity.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney. It was investigated by Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Barry County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Purdy, Mo., Police Department.