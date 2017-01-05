3rd Flu Death Reported In Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting a third death due to influenza this flu season.

The department said Thursday (1/5) that latest death was in Rogers County to a juvenile between the ages of 5 and 17.

Previous deaths were reported in Tulsa and Johnston counties…to people aged 65 or older.

The department reports 152 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with the flu during the season that began in early October, with 37 of those in Tulsa County, 26 in Oklahoma County and 13 in Cleveland County. No flu cases have been reported in Ottawa or Delaware Counties.

There were 13 flu deaths in the state during last year’s flu season, down sharply from the more than 100 deaths the year before.