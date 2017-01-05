Webb City PD Looking For Commerce Bank Robbers

Webb City Police are investigating a Wednesday night robbery at Commerce Bank Just before 5:30 p.m, police were called to the bank on South Madison. The babk employees say two men wearing masks displayed hundguns, and demanded cash. The men fled, possibly in a silver or tan sedan.

The subjects are described as:

black male; approximately 6’ tall; 260-300 pounds; wearing black hooded jacket; black pants; black athletic shoes; black mask or bandana; brown backpack with a checkerboard design; white gloves; & brandishing a small silver revolver in his right hand.

black male; approximately 5’9” tall; 150 pounds; wearing a white or light grey hooded jacket; light colored pants with holes/tears in the knees & pocket areas; black pants under the light colored pants; black gloves; three hole ski mask; and brandishing a small silver revolver in his right hand.

If you have any information, contact the Webb City or Joplin Police Department.