Springfield Father Charged With Strangling Infant Daughter

A Springfield man is accused of trying to strangle his 7-month-old daughter on Sunday afternoon. The baby’s mother told police she and the infant’s grandmother managed to wrestle the girl away from before he tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire by disconnecting a gas line. The woman said around 2 o’clock she found Hartman on the front porch bent over the child, and as she got closer, he had his hands around her neck, and was also shaking her. Greene County deputies, as well as medical staff at a local hospital found abrasions and redness on the girl’s head, neck and arms. The child is expected to make a full recovery. Hartman has been charged with child abuse and attempted arson. He’s being held on $50,000 bond.