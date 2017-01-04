Ozark Center Honored For Hiring Veterans

The Missouri Division of Workforce Development presented a Flag of Freedom Award to the Ozark Center in recognition of the behavioral health provider’s commitment to hiring military veterans. As part of the Show Me Heroes program, the Ozark Center pledged to coordinate with the Missouri Workforce Development to identify and hire eligible veterans. Ozark Center Executive Director, Mary Parrigon, says there are definite benefits to hiring veterans.

“We have been able to recruit some very intelligent, well-educated, very disciplined and wonderful staff,” Parrigon says.

Missouri Workforce Local Veterans Employment Representative Adrian Hopper says the Show-Me Heroes Program encourages employers to recognize the skills veterans possess aside from their primary military occupation.

“It’s important to recognize veterans have transferable skills,” Hopper says. “Maybe not in specific career fields, but they’re also trainable, and they have the soft skills to learn new career paths.”

Each Flag of Freedom Award plaque features an American Flag patch previously worn by Missouri National Guard Soldier on their uniform while deployed.