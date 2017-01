A Neosho man has pleaded guilty to child porn charges. 33-year-old Blake Altman admitted in court Wednesday that he received and distributed child pornography over the internet from August through October of 2014. Altman was nabbed during a search warrant at his home after he was identified in an undercover investigation that he was sharing the videos and images though peer-to-peer file-sharing software. Altman is facing five to twenty years in prison.