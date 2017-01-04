Local Veteran Group Hosting Art Therapy Class Friday

Local veterans and their spouses are invited to attend a fun, therapeutic night of painting this Friday. Compass Quest Veteran Services is hosting Pop Smoke at Christ’s Community United Methodist Church in Joplin from 6-8:30 p.m. Compass Quest’s Amy Donaldson tells News Talk KZRG about the theme of the night.

” It’s a military term often used to describe a means of being extracted from a situation. Are you looking for a diversion or distraction to help extract you from a situation for at least for a little while? Join your fellow veterans and have fun learning to paint.”