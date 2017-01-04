Keeping Your House Warm

With colder temperatures expected the next few days, you might be wondering how you can stay warm and lower your energy costs. John Henkle, owner of Henkle’s Ace Hardware in Webb City, tells News Talk KZRG the importance of turning DOWN the thermostat.
“Every degree you go up over 68 starts costing you quite a bit of dollars.”
Henkle says you can get programmable thermostats to change the temperature when you’re not home. Another idea is having a humidifier. “If your humidity is real low in the house, it’s going to feel colder. So if you’re humidity is up in the house, if you can keep it 35 even or 40 in the winter, which is really hard to do, it will make it feel warmer.”
Get more helpful hints on Henkle’s Home Inside and Out, Saturday mornings from 7 to 9am on NewsTalk KZRG.