A Galena man accused of rape has turned himself in to Cherokee County authorities. 37-year-old Ronny Ray Piercefield surrendered Tuesday (1/3). A felony warrant for rape had been previously issued for Piercefield following an investigation by the Sheriff’s office, which alleges Piercefield raped a juvenile female in the summer of 2015. Piercefield is currently being held in the Cherokee County Jail on $100,000 bond.