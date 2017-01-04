Daylight Robbery In Joplin Parking Lot

A man and woman from Oklahoma are in custody accused of an armed robbery in a Joplin parking lot. Joplin Police Sergeant Rusty Rives tells News Talk KZRG it happened around 1pm Tuesday (1/3) in the parking lot of the Walmart at 15th and Range Line.

“The lady was putting groceries into her vehicle. She had just finished doing that when she was approached by another female. The suspect at that point displayed a handgun toward her and demanded her purse.”

The suspect took the purse, then got into a car driven by a man and left. The two were later stopped by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at a toll booth in Craig County. 28-year-old Alyssa Guevara of Bernice, Oklahoma and 28-year-old Joel McGuire of Guthrie, Oklahoma are facing first degree robbery charges.