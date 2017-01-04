Davis: Kander Spoils First Day Of Session

The Missouri Legislature began its 2017 session Wednesday (1/4) with a caucus with Governor-elect Eric Greitens, as well as the swearing in ceremony for the House and Senate. Then, State Representative Charlie Davis tells News Talk KZRG outgoing Secretary of State Jason Kander spoke to the Legislature.

“And just bashed the Republican party, bashed the citizens of the State of Missouri because the citizens of the State of Missouri chose to have a requirement to have a photo ID to go vote. There were a lot of people that were looking like they were going to get up and leave, it was so embarrassing. I even had some Democrats come up to me afterwards and apologize, saying that was uncalled for.”

Kander, a Democrat, ran for Missouri’s US Senate seat last November and lost to incumbent Senator Roy Blunt.