Alford Plea In 2015 Shooting At Mercy Joplin Parking Lot

A Webb City woman has agreed to a plea in a shooting that wounded a man in the parking lot of a Joplin hospital. 21-year-old Kaylea Liska entered the Alford plea Tuesday (1/3) on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. An Alford plea means Liska doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges she could be convicted. Court records say the shooting happened in November 2015 when the victim found Liska rummaging through his vehicle outside Mercy Hospital Joplin and confronted her.

A judge delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal, which would dismiss a robbery count and cap Liska’s sentence at no more than 20 years in prison. He ordered a sentencing assessment and set a hearing for February 21.