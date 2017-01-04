MoDOT Approves Contracts To Replace 2 Carthage Bridges

MoDOT approved contracts Wednesday (1/4) to replace two bridges on State Highway 96 in Carthage. One bridge, as you may know, is the bridge over the Missouri and Northern Arkansas Railroad tracks. That’s been closed since September. MoDOT Project Manager Sean Matlock tells News Talk KZRG the other bridge that will be replaced.

“The Spring River Overflow bridge, which is the one closest to the Kellogg Lake entrance as you’re going east.”

Matlock says work on the $6.2 million project will start in the spring..with the bridges due to be open to traffic in September.