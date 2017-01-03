Roberts Tenure As Public Safety Director Ends

Outgoing Missouri Public Safety Director Lane Roberts says his experience as the Joplin Police Chief during the 2011 Tornado gave him a unique perspective when responding to subsequent disasters around the state. Speaking to NewsTalk KZRG Roberts says, he knew what people were experiencing

“I saw it from the perspective of the people who had been impacted on it, not just the perspective of someone who is being a responder” Roberts says.

Roberts says he sees two areas in which he takes pride from his tenure in office. He says the first was the implementation of new state-wide law enforcement training standards.

“Those rules were all created and passed,” Roberts says. “They began implementing them the first of this year.”

Roberts says the second area is his ability to personally reach out to victims of natural disasters in the state of Missouri because he remembers how important that assistance was when he worked in Joplin immediately after the Tornado. Roberts says it was “gratifying” to be able to return the same assistance his department received in 2011.

He says he recently took an early morning walk along the path of the Tornado with Governor Jay Nixon, and he calls it “very emotional.”

Roberts says he will return to Joplin full time when Sikeston Public Safety Director Drew Juden takes over as Missouri Public Safety Director