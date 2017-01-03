Local Hospitals Announce Birth Of New Years Babies

A Joplin couple rang in the New Year with the birth of their daughter at Mercy Hospital Joplin. Ellie Marie, the daughter of Shelby and Cody Matthews, was due December 31st, but decided to make her debut on the morning of January 2nd. The newborn received a new car seat, blankets, books, gift certificates, and other baby items gifted by Mercy.

Two babies were born at Freeman Hospital West New Years Day, including Todd Patrick Allen, Jr., born Sunday evening. His parents, Raven and Todd Allen of Neosho, plan on calling him TJ.

TJ, along with all babies born at Freeman West on New Year’s Day, received a stuffed animal from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.