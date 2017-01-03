Lawrence County Deputies Investigating Two Shooting Deaths

(417) 466-2131

Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating two possible homicides in two different locations. The first one was reported around 7 p.m. Monday at a home in Aurora. 82-year-old Nolan Karch was found shot to death. Police say they were called to that home by someone that hadn’t heard from Karch for several days. Less than an hour later, police were called to a shooting at a home in Mt. Vernon. Inside, police found the body of 44-year-old Rhonda Hood. A person at the home was taken into custody, but charges have not yet been filed. Sheriff Brad Delay believes the shootings are unrelated, and asks that you give them a call,, if you have any information related to the shooting in Aurora.