Joplin Man Arrested For Attempting To Sexually Assault Two Store Employees

A Joplin man has been arrested, suspected of trying to sexually assault two female store employees at two different locations. Just before 6:30 p.m Monday night, Joplin police were called to a business on the east side of town after a female employee said she was lured in the men’s room by a man claiming there was an equipment problem. Once the employee entered the bathroom, the man later identified as 36-year-old Lawrence Johnson, attempted to sexually assault her. He got away before police arrived. A short time later, just after 9:00 p.m, police received another call from a nearby business of the same thing happening. An officer then noticed a man matching the description enter the Kum and Go at 4th and St. Louis. Johnson was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. He was then charged with felonious restraint, sexual assault, and receiving stolen property. Neither of the victims were injured during the ordeals. The store locations are not released.