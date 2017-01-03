Joplin City Council Approves CID For Natural Grocers

The Joplin City Council has paved the way for a natural organic grocer to put a store in town. Tuesday night (1/3), the Council approved a Community Improvement District at 510 Range Line, where the store will be located. The developers plan to refurbish the old Ryan’s Restaurant building..and were able to have it designated as blighted, making the C-I-D possible. Joplin Finance Director Leslie Haase tells News Talk KZRG there will be a one percent sales tax for the store.

“The developer of this property has agreed to tax their own consumers, and the consumers have a choice whether they go there and shop or not.”

Natural Grocers, the incoming store, is a chain of 130 natural organic grocery stores west of the Mississippi. They expect to open in Joplin in the fourth quarter of 2017. Brett Roubal, attorney for developers EVC-Woodsonia Joplin, says Natural Grocers would have 20 full and part time employees and they project to have $5.3 million in sales in their first year of operation.