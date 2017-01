The New Year’s holiday weekend was busy for Missouri State Troopers. Troopers investigated 220 traffic crashes that included 84 injuries and two fatalities. In addition the Highway Patrol made 103 arrests for Driving While Intoxicated and 67 drug arrests. Sgt John Lueckenhoff says southwest Missouri accounted for 20 of those DWI arrests, 37 crashes, 25 injuries and one of the two fatalities.