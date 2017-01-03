Camping For Donuts

A new business in Joplin will open at 5am Wednesday (1/4) and several people camped out overnight in front of the store. Aliyah Vogt (left) tells News Talk KZRG why she and her friend Mikayla Ramsey waited outside for the grand opening of Hurt’s Donuts.

“They say the first 100 people have a chance to win free donuts for a year.”

Hurt’s Donuts is a chain based in Springfield. And Vogt explains why their donuts are worth a cold night outdoors. “It’s like a really good piece of cake, but better because it’s in donut form and there’s so many different kinds than you can even think of.”

Hurt’s Donuts is located at 1602 Range Line in Joplin.