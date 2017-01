Former Joplin Police Chief Lane Roberts (pictured) is out as Missouri director of public safety. Governor-elect Eric Greitens announced Monday (1/2) that Drew Juden, director of public safety in Sikeston, will be his director of public safety. Greg Favre, command staff officer for the St. Louis Fire Department, will be deputy director. Roberts had held the position since March of 2015. Prior to that, he’d been Joplin Police Chief for seven years.