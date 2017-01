A proposed Community Improvement District is the big item on Tuesday’s (1/3) Joplin City Council agenda. The CID would be at 510 Range Line Road, the former Ryan’s Restaurant. If the CID is approved, a one percent sales tax within that district will be used to pay for improvements to the area. Tuesday’s Joplin City Council meeting starts at 6. News Talk KZRG will be there and have full coverage for you afterwards.