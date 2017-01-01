Springfield Police Kill Armed Man

Springfield police shot and killed an armed man early Sunday morning after receiving a call to Silver Springs Park of the suspect threatening to kill his wife. The officers first tried to talk to the suspect, but he refused to cooperate. Police then attempted to use less lethal weapons to detain the suspect, but the suspect pulled out a handgun. Officers then opened fire on the suspect. He later died at a local hospital. The man’s name will not be released until next of kin has been notified. The Greene County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.