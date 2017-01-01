Liberty Utilities Completes Merger With Empire District Electric

Liberty Utilities announced Sunday that they have completed the acquisition and merger of Empire District Electric. Liberty, a subsidiary of the Canadian based Algonquin Power and Utilities, announced nearly a year ago in February that they were purchasing Empire for $2.4 billion. Empire shareholders approved the deal, as well as state regulators in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas where Empire has provided approximately 218,000 customers with electric, natural gas and water over the past 100 years. Empire CEO Brad Beecher says customer rates should not increase due to the merger.