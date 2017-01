A Lawrence County man will stand trial next week, accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in November. 37-year-old Randy Cole of Stotts City was been charged with first-degree rape after the teen went to the hospital and underwent a sexual assault exam immediately following the incident. According to court documents, she told police that she asked Cole to stop numerous times during the assault, but wouldn’t. Cole insisted the sex was consensual. Cole’s trial begins January 9th.