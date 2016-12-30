THC-Laced Candy Found In Joplin

While investigating a motor vehicle accident on December 29th, located gummy bear candies that tested positive for THC, the mind altering ingredient from cannabis or marijuana.

A statement from the Joplin Police department warned residents of, “a potential for their children to come into contact with the candy.”

NewsTalk KZRG spoke with Joplin Police Sgt Rusty Rives who says while edible forms of marijuana are legal in certain parts of the United States, the packaging of the THC-laced gummy bear is concerning because of its potential to be ingested by children. Rives advised avoiding any gummy bear candy that appeared to be altered and/or re-packaged.

The statement listed a series of concerns regarding the THC-laced candy:

“The candy form is attractive to smaller children,

It is difficult to control the amount of THC ingests and can lead to overdose,

Ingesting of THC is slower to take effect, so people consume more, however the effects last longer,

Operating a motor vehicle or other equipment can become hazardous due to decreased motor skills.

Paying attention to the way candies are package can be an indicator if they contain THC. If the candies are in there original packaging and contain THC it should be noticed on the list of ingredients. If the THC has been added after production typically they will not be in their original packaging. Also this is a good opportunity for parents to talk with their children about accepting items from strangers or friends that may pose a risk.”

The JPD says anyone suspected of overdosing on edible compounds of THC will need medical attention. They advise residents to contact poison control at 1-800-222-1222 immediately if an individual displays symptoms of an overdose. If an individual collapses, has trouble breathing or seizures, 911 should be called.