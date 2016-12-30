103rd Missouri State Highway Patrol Recruit Class Graduates

39 new Missouri State Troopers joined the Patrol after graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy Friday. This is the 103rd Recruit Class to graduate from the 26-week academy. Governor Jay Nixon provided the keynote address during the graduation ceremony. Department of Public Safety Director Lane Roberts and Colonel J. Bret Johnson also addressed the class. The new troopers will report for duty on January 17, 2017.
Four class awards were presented. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 26 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Trooper Nicholas Regan earned the physical fitness award. Trooper Justin Cleeton earned the firearms award. Trooper David Crowell earned the academic award. Trooper Tyson Hartshorn accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.
Listed below are the names, hometowns, and first assignments of members of the 103rd Recruit Class:
Eric L. Bennett, Ironton, Troop E, Wayne County
Chance D. Berry, Poplar Bluff, MO, Troop E, Butler/ Ripley Counties
Chanan Boatright, Mountain Grove, MO, Troop G, Northern Howell/Shannon Counties
Darren M. Bridges, Stockton, MO, Troop A, Clay CountyRobert T. Carter, Jr., Lee’s Summit, MO, Troop H, Andrew/Buchanan Counties
Justin L. Cleeton, Morrisville, MO, Troop D, Jasper County
Anthony J. Cook, Aurora, MO, Troop D, Jasper County
Brian N. Crawford, West Plains, MO, Troop I, Phelps/Maries Counties
David A. Crowell, Byrnes Mill, MO, Troop C, Jefferson County
Michael L. Crutcher, St. Louis, MO, Troop C, St. Charles County
Zachariah C. Dudley, Rogersville, MO, Troop D, Webster County
Jeffery G. Durbin, Paris, MO, Troop C, Warren County
Benjamin S. Giesler, Arnold, MO, Troop C, St. Francois County
Aaron T. Grainger, Benton, MO, Troop E, Stoddard County
Nathan E. Griffin, Poplar Bluff, MO, Troop E, New Madrid/Pemiscot Counties
Tyson A. Hartshorn, Lathrop, MO, Troop A, Clay County
Thomas Ren Hecker, Raymore, MO, Troop H, Nodaway/Worth Counties
Dylan W. Jehnzen, Kansas City, MO, Troop H, Andrew/Buchanan Counties
Callie A. Judy, Columbia, MO, Troop C, Warren County
Jacob M. Langley, Nixa, MO, Troop C, Franklin County
Andrew Wight Lawman, Columbia, MO, Troop F, Callaway County
Max R. Lawson, Iberia, MO, Troop F, Miller County (marine enforcement)
Aaron A. Lindley, Saint Thomas, MO, Troop F, Camden County (marine enforcement)
Daniel C. Mahalik, Crystal Lake, IL, Troop C, Warren County
Shane W. Mahaney, Foristell, MO, Troop F, Camden County (marine enforcement)
Corey D. Parrott, Lincoln, MO, Troop A, Johnson County
Gentry T. Pemberton, Centralia, MO, Troop F, Boone County
Nicholas A. Regan, Platte City, MO, Troop H, Atchison/Holt Counties
Jason N. Rigsby, Rolla, MO, Troop I, Phelps/Maries Counties
Jacob S. Schwartz, Ozark, MO, Troop D, Taney County
Jason L. Sentman, Salem, MO, Troop G, Texas County
Marsalis Sherod, Florissant, MO, Troop C, St. Charles County
Michael T. Soriano, Collinsville, IL, Troop C, Franklin County
Zayne B. Tate, Norwood, MO, Troop G, Carter/Reynolds Counties
Cody D. Tucker, Piedmont, MO, Troop E, New Madrid/Pemiscot Counties
Sadie D. Turnbull, Columbia, MO, Troop F, Camden (marine enforcement)
Jesse J. Wagner, Ash Grove, MO, Troop F, Morgan/Moniteau Counties (marine enforcement)
Andrew M. Warren, Ironton, MO, Troop C, Pike County