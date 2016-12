A new federal study shows state and federal prisoners in Oklahoma are among the most likely to be killed or die accidentally behind bars. The figures released this month by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics show Oklahoma has the second-highest prison homicide rate in the country, with 13 killings per 100,000 state and federal inmates from 2001 to 2014. The study also showed Oklahoma had an accidental death rate nearly triple the national average and second only to Alaska.