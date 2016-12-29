Nevada Woman Thrown From Truck In Roll-Over Crash

A Nevada woman was ejected and two others were injured in a single vehicle crash in Vernon County Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Timothy Parker of Nevada lost control on a sharpe curve and overturned on Route K, ten miles west of El Dorado Springs just after 7 p.m. 26-year-old Stephanie Schonberner was thrown from the pick-up. She was transported to a Joplin hospital in moderate condition. Two other passengers, 20-year-old Cheyenne Goodurl and 8-year-old Jayde Irons sustained minor injuries. Police say Schonberner was not wearing a seatbelt.

 

