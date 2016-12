Fewer Americans are applying for unemployment benefits, continuing a nearly two-year trend that suggests a solid job market. The Labor Department says weekly requests for jobless aid fell 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 265,000, suggesting that employers are holding onto workers and possibly expanding. Two and a quarter million jobs have been added across the U.S over the past 12 months. In November, the unemployment rate fell to a nine-year low of 4.6 percent.