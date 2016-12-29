Joplin Gang Member Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

A Joplin Honky who managed to evade police for more than two years before his arrest in March has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. 41-year-old Doug Alexis was sentenced this week following a plea deal in November. According to court documents, Alexis was sentenced to seven years for receiving stolen property and three years for resisting arrest. The terms are to be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to two 4-year terms for resisting arrest to be served concurrently with the other sentence. You’ll remember, Alexis evaded police after two tense situations where police thought he was hiding out in a Galena home in December of last year, and then at a Joplin home in January of this year.