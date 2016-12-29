Jasper County Officials Sworn In

Jasper County held a swearing in ceremony for elected officials at the County Courthouse in Carthage on Thursday.

Among those taking the oath of office was Tom Flanigan who is taking over as Eastern District Commissioner after serving four terms as a representative in the state legislature. Flanigan tells NewsTalk KZRG while a state budget and county budget may differ in dollar amounts, they serve the same purpose.

“Although the numbers are a little bit different, the impact of the budget is going to be the same,” Flanigan says. “You’re still trying to impact the people that live here in the best way possible.”

Outgoing Jasper County Prosecutor Dean Dankelson donned a black robe as he took the oath of office as the new District 2 Circuit Court Judge. Dankleson said new office is more of a change in position than a change of profession.

Dankelson is taking over for the retiring Judge David Dally.

“The analogy that I think works best is that I’m still involved in the game,” Dankelson says. “But instead of being one of the players, I’m now the umpire.”

Other officials sworn in include Darieus Adams as Western District Commissioner, Randee Kaiser as Sheriff, Denise Rohr as Treasurer, Angie Casavechhia as Public Administrator and Rob Chapel as Coroner.