Galena Man Injured In I-44 Crash Caused By Medical Episode

A Galena man was fortunate, only sustaining minor injuries Thursday night following a crash on I-44 due to a medical issue. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Keith McDonald suffered a medical episode around 4:45 p.m. while traveling along the interstate just east of Fidelity. Authorities say it caused him to swerve, hitting the tractor trailer in the lane next to him, driven by 59-year-old Walter Dixon of Dallas, Texas before he ran off the road into the median and overturning. McDonald was transported to a Joplin hospital with minor injuries. Dixon was uninjured.