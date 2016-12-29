Controversial Gun Laws Take Effect Sunday

One of the most controversial provisions of gun legislation passed this year by the Missouri state legislature takes effect on Sunday. Constitutional carry will let Missourians who can legally own guns carry them concealed anywhere they can now openly carry, and do so without a permit.

Another provision taking effect is one that allows local judges and prosecutors on the job to carry a firearm for self-defense with a concealed carry permit.

Fire Department personnel will also be permitted to carry a firearm on the job, with approval from their governing body.

A provision that took effect earlier this year includes a so-called “stand your ground” component, which allows deadly force to be used without retreating by a person who thinks a reasonable threat exists.

Another portion of the law already underway expands Missouri’s “castle doctrine”, which lets people who are guests in a home use deadly force to defend themselves and others in that home.