Pittsburg State University Mourning The Loss Of Student

Pittsburg State University is mourning the loss of one its students. Brandon Smith, a senior construction management student, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Christmas night in Pittsburg. Pittsburg State President Steve Scott released a statement saying the Pitt State community’s hearts go out to Smith’s family and friends. Scott said while the death of any child is tragic, it is especially painful when it happens during the holidays. Smith was killed when his 2006 Mitsubishi Galant went off the road along 14th Street and rolled over after hitting a driveway culvert. The 22-year-old Smith was a 2012 graduate of Pittsburg High School where he served as Senior Class President.