Empire District Electric Gifts 4th Street Property To Downtown Joplin Alliance

The Downtown Joplin Alliance are the new proud owners of the 3.3 acre property on East 4th Street in Joplin that once housed line-trucks and the engineering department for Empire District Electric until 2014. The power company gifted the land, which also includes a warehouse built in 1916. Brent Baker, Vice President of Customer Service, tells News Talk KZRG why they chose to gift the property to the Alliance.

“We’ve always been a supporter of the community and loved the work that the Downtown Joplin Alliance has done in the downtown area to help revitalize the community. They came with a pretty strong vision for the future of this facility, so it made a lot of sense for how this building could be used for the community.”

Downtown Joplin Alliance Director Callie Hudson says the building will be put to go use for local entrepreneurs, and one of those uses will be for a four-seasons makers-market.

“There are a tremendous amount of locals who make things with their own hands, who don’t necessarily need or have the resources to have a traditional store front. We have a found that there really is a niche opportunity to provide a place for those people to interact with the community.”