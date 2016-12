The year’s going out with a bang Friday in Las Vegas, with the long-awaited Octagon return of Ronda Rousey at UFC 207. She’s challenging Amanda Nunes, the third different fighter to hold the UFC women’s bantamweight championship in 2016.

