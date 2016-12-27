MO Lawmakers Proposing Gun Bill Targeting Business Owners

A proposed gun bill in the state of Missouri is targeting business owners that don’t allow guns in their stores. Representative Mike Moon says House Bill 300 would make businesses responsible for the safety of permit holders if it doesn’t allow concealed firearms inside. Moon cited the movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado as evidence that the legislation is needed. HB 300 would need to be recommended to a committee before any vote could take place. Missouri’s legislature convenes Wednesday, January 4th.