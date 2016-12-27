Local Fan Reacts to Carrie Fisher Death

Fans of Carrie Fisher are mourning the death of the 60-year-old actress. James Kave of Joplin is a letter carrier with the US Post Office, but he’s also a storm trooper with the 501st Legion, an national Star Wars costuming group.

Kave says Fisher’s death is tragic news to Star Wars fans. “Carrie Fisher’s death is a huge loss to all the Star Wars fans and the film and movie community alike,” Kave says. “She was a huge part of our growing up, and a new generation was just introduced to her.”

Kave says he didn’t realize it when watching the Star Wars films as child, but he thinks Fisher was a pioneer for women in science fiction and actions films. “Back then we didn’t realize it, but nowadays you look back and she was a strong female role model, a strong heroine,” Kave says.

Kave says the 501st Legion has more than 9,000 members across the country and wear assorted Star Wars costumes to support various charitable events for groups like St. Jude’s Hospital and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.